Man shot behind Parkland barbershop died days later, deputies say. A suspect is in custody

A 63-year-old man who was found shot last week behind a barbershop in Parkland later died in the hospital, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies believe they’ve arrested his killer.

Deputies were dispatched May 10 to the 1200 block of Pacific Avenue after fire crews responded for reports of a man down at about 5:37 p.m. and discovered the man was bleeding from a gunshot wound. Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said the man was brought to an area hospital in critical condition.

The victim initially wasn’t cooperative with law enforcement, and Moss said he didn’t give deputies a statement before he died. Deputies were notified of his death Monday. He has not been publicly identified.

Surveillance video obtained by detectives reportedly captured the shooting. Moss said the footage helped detectives identify the suspected gunman. Tuesday evening, the suspect agreed to meet with detectives with his attorney in downtown Tacoma. Moss said the man showed up but declined to be interviewed, and he was taken into custody.

Pierce County Jail records show the suspect was booked into jail at about 5:30 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. The News Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.

The victim’s death was the seventh homicide to occur outside of Tacoma in Pierce County this year. Of those, four occurred in Parkland. Since the shooting, two people were killed in Lakewood, bringing the total homicides outside Tacoma to nine. Tacoma has recorded 16 killings.

The shooting was reported shortly before a 31-year-old man was shot in an exchange of gunfire between two groups of people about two miles north on Pacific Avenue, according to Tacoma Police Department. Police said the gunshot victim drove away and crashed into the fence of a church daycare center. Law enforcement for both agencies said Friday they had no reason to believe the shootings were connected.