Man shot in Beltzhoover, Pittsburgh police say

A man was shot in Beltzhoover on Friday night, according to Pittsburgh police.

Police said a man arrived at a hospital and said he was shot near Taft Avenue in Beltzhoover.

The man was shot in the back.

Police said the victim told them someone shot him and then drove away.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 teens charged in connection to break-in, attempted carjacking in Monroeville Man killed in Derry Township crash Former Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher accused of sexually assaulting student appears in court VIDEO: 2 teens charged in connection to break-in, attempted carjacking in Monroeville DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts