Man shot in the bicep in drive-by shooting in Brooklyn

A man sitting in his Mercedes Benz was shot and wounded Saturday in a drive-by assault in Brooklyn, police said.

According to police, the gunman pulled up in a black Audi just after 8 a.m. at Flatlands Ave. near E. 84th St. in Canarsie and opened fire.

The victim, 28, who was sitting his Mercedes C300 sedan, was hit once in the left bicep.

Medics took the man to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was in stable condition.

There were no immediate arrests.