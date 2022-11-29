Man shot at bicyclist in North Myrtle Beach as he rode home from work

The Sun News file photo
Maya Brown
·1 min read

A man has been charged with attempted murder after he shot at a man while he was riding his bike earlier this month in North Myrtle Beach, according to police records.

The bicyclist was not injured, a report states, WBTW-TV reported.

Michael Coleman Hill, 50, was arrested Nov. 18 at his job after police identified him and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to online booking records.

The victim told officers he was headed home from work around 2 a.m., and a vehicle stopped behind him. That’s when a man got out, began hurling insults at him, and then drew his gun and fired a him at least once, according to the report.

The shooting happened on Nov. 13 along South Ocean Boulevard, according to the bicyclist’s testimony in the report.

Police located a bullet on the sidewalk near a motel on the road.

Hill was released Nov. 19 after paying a $15,000 bond, the TV station reported.

Recommended Stories

  • Man arrested, charged with attempted homicide in October assault; police looking for second suspect

    Police arrested a man wanted for attempted homicide in an October assault in Harrison Township.

  • Oklahoma City police arrest man in connection to deadly road rage shooting

    Oklahoma City police arrest man in connection to deadly road rage shooting

  • Police rule out ‘red Mustang’ Idaho murders conspiracy theory rampant on Reddit

    After cops fail to identify a suspect or locate the murder weapon, speculations are rife on social media

  • China's lockdown protests reverberate abroad

    STORY: Dozens of protesters gathered in Hong Kong on Monday to show solidarity with rare displays of defiance in mainland China over the weekend.In a city that is no stranger to anti-government protests, people brought flowers and candles. “I'm here because I don’t quite agree with mainland&nbsp;China’s policies on COVID,” says this resident.Small-scale vigils and protests have popped up in a number of cities around the world following extraordinary scenes of protest in China over the weekend…… a display of unprecedented civil disobedience since leader Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago.The catalyst for demonstrations was an apartment fire in China’s Xinjiang region that killed 10 people.Many speculated that COVID curbs had hindered rescue - which city officials denied.China's strict COVID policy has become a lightning rod for frustration, although it has kept the country's death toll much lower than many other countries.In Sydney, about 200 people gathered outside its Town Hall to show support for protesters.“…as Australians we have to be a voice for&nbsp;China."Similar scenes unfolded in London and Tokyo over the weekend.On Monday, people gathered outside the U.S. State Department in Washington....with White House National Security spokesperson&nbsp;John Kirby adding this:“Our message to peaceful protesters is the same and consistent: people should be allowed the right to assemble and peacefully protest polices or laws or dictate they take issue with.”And British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly issued this warning:''Well,&nbsp;protests&nbsp;against the Chinese government are rare and when they do happen, I think the world should take notice but I think the Chinese government should take notice.''Still, from his home in Portugal, Chinese artist and dissident AI Weiwei said he was skeptical about protests shaking the government.“It's very easy to just arrest them and move on.”On Monday, a Chinese&nbsp;foreign&nbsp;ministry&nbsp;spokesperson said Beijing&nbsp;was not aware of any&nbsp;protests abroad calling for an end to its zero-COVID policy.Asked about protests at home, he said the question did not, quote, "reflect what actually happened,”… adding that&nbsp;China&nbsp;believed the fight against COVID would be successful with the leadership of the party and the cooperation of the people.

  • Dolphins' Mike McDaniel confident Terron Armstead will return, unsure if it will be vs. 49ers

    The Dolphins don't know if they'll have starting tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson available to face Nick Bosa and the 49ers on Sunday.

  • NYC man accused of attacking boy with crutch has 23 prior arrests, including attempted murder

    A man arrested in connection with a brutal daytime attack of a 12-year-old Asian boy in Brooklyn earlier this month has been arrested nearly two dozen times in the past, according to reports. Police said Jamal McIlwain, 28, assaulted the victim with a crutch at the intersection of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place at around 7:40 a.m. on Nov. 17. After failing to strike a third time, he "calmly" walks away, leaves the crutch on the sidewalk and heads north on St. Paul’s Place, as per the New York Post.

  • 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Tenoch Huerta addresses whether Marvel edited his bulge out of the movie

    Tenoch Huerta said, "No, I mean, I'm not going to lie to people," confirming Marvel didn't edit his bulge out of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

  • Tenoch Huerta Reveals If His Bulge Was Removed from Final Cut of Wakanda Forever : 'Not Going to Lie'

    "Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue," Tenoch Huerta said

  • SC pair accused of not helping a woman crying for help as she was beaten to death

    Clarrissa Winchester died Nov. 9 when she was seven months pregnant. The baby died as well.

  • Fresno businessman accused of multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme

    Authorities have arrested a Fresno businessman accused of defrauding investors and the government of more than $4.2 million.

  • ‘Unconditionally sorry’: Kevin Johnson, set for execution Tuesday in MO, reflects on life

    The Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments filed in a motion to stay Monday afternoon. Johnson’s execution is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and Gov. Mike Parson has said clemency will not be granted.

  • 911 calls in Idaho college town include reports of 'blood,' 'unusual circumstances'

    Police calls reporting suspicious people and circumstances poured in last week, offering a glimpse into a community gripped by fear since four University of Idaho students were murdered.

  • Chicago woman with concealed-carry license foils attempted carjacking by shooting man in head

    A 23-year-old Chicago woman with a concealed-carry permit shot a would-be carjacker in the head as he attempted to get in her car in Calumet Heights at 2 a.m. last Wednesday.

  • What’s the latest on University of Idaho killings, investigation? Here’s what we know

    As some students return to Moscow after Thanksgiving break, here’s the latest on the quadruple homicide.

  • Couple Ignored Pregnant Woman’s Pleas for Help as She Was Beaten to Death, Police Say

    Greenville County Sheriff’s OfficeThe savage beating death of a 22-year-old pregnant woman shocked the community of Marietta, South Carolina, earlier this month—and now, authorities say, she might have been saved if one couple had not stood idly by and ignored her tortured pleas for help.Michael Burnett, 43, and Melissa Burnett, 49, were identified by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on Monday as relatives of the man accused of bludgeoning Clarissa Winchester to death in early November. Ty

  • Face-Eating Killer Avoids Jail Time With Insanity Plea Deal

    YouTubeA hearing Monday morning in the murder trial of 25-year-old Austin Harrouff—the infamous Florida “face eater” accused of fatally stabbing a random couple and attacking another stranger in 2016—was over in minutes after a judge accepted a last-second plea deal. Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and Circuit Judge Sherwood Bauer accepted the deal, which was reportedly agreed upon by prosecutors and Harrouff’s defense attorneys in South Florida. Harrouff will be sent to a secu

  • Group of teens in Chicago committed 13 armed robberies in five hours, police say

    A group of teenagers committed 13 armed robberies across Chicago early Monday morning, police said.

  • Corrupt ex-Rikers guard gives stunning account of smuggling drugs for inmate to sell

    A corrupt former Rikers Island guard detailed how he used to smuggle pot into the notorious jail complex, providing testimony Monday against a detainee accused of bribing correction officers to bring in drugs for him to sell. Guard-turned-federal cooperator Patrick Legerme described how he struck a deal with inmate James Albert, who allegedly sold drugs to hundreds of his fellow inmates. ...

  • El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales resigns ahead of Wednesday hearing

    After months of controversy, El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales announced Monday that she would resign effective Dec. 14.

  • Alleged car thief at sentencing: 'I should have listened to my attorney'

    A woman arrested in the Grand Haven-area last week for allegedly stealing a car and credit cards has been sentenced to nine months in jail for a separate incident that took place earlier this year.