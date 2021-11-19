Man shot by Biloxi police dies of multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says

A Gloster man shot by a Biloxi police officer during an encounter last weekend has died of his injuries, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Friday.

Issac Bell, 41, died of multiple gunshot wounds Thursday at Merit Health, Switzer said.

The shooting happened Nov. 13 after Biloxi police officers responded to a report of a man, later identified as Bell, allegedly threatening people with a knife in the parking lot of Edgewater Village, near Edgewater Mall, on Eisenhower Drive, Capt. Milton Houseman said. The call came in around 2:30 p.m.

A couple of police officers “challenged” Bell, and Bell took off running, Houseman said.

The officers chased Bell north of the railroad tracks into a courtyard at City Heights Apartments of the Gulf, where “a struggle ensued,” between Bell and an officer, police reported.

A gun discharged, Houseman said, resulting in injuries to Bell and a Biloxi police officer.

Bell and the officer were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling an independent investigation into the shooting.

A grand jury will ultimately hear evidence in the case to determine whether any criminal wrongdoing occurred.