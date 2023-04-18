Man shot in Black Friday robbery at Southpoint mall in Durham is going to prison

A man who got shot in a botched robbery at The Streets at Southpoint mall on Black Friday two years ago is going to prison.

Romeo Kevante Pride, 27, will serve nine years and two months in prison, after pleading guilty in a federal Greensboro courtroom to a firearms charge related to the 2021 shooting, U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston of the Middle District of North Carolina said Tuesday.

Pride pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon in December 2022, according to a news release.

He was one of the men involved in the Nov. 26, 2021, shooting at the Durham mall in which he was shot and injured.

Pride traded gunfire with a jewelry seller he was trying to rob, The News & Observer previously reported.

Two bystanders were injured in the shooting.

Pride had a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun, according to the news release.

In addition to the prison time, he will serve a three-year term of supervised release, the news release stated.

Two other men — Lamonttae Taylor, of Durham, and Jaquaay Walton, of Virginia — were also previously charged in the shooting.

Taylor, then 20 years old, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Walton, then 31 years old, turned himself in previously for a charge of carrying a concealed gun.