Man shot in both legs after being blocked in at Georgia Walmart

A man is recovering from two gunshot wounds after a scuffle turned into a shooting outside a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

The victim was in a car with two others when another car drove by and someone inside fired a shot, according to a report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s car turned into the parking lot of the Walmart on Windsor Spring Road to avoid the other car, but the other driver cut them off and blocked the car in, according to the report.

Roshawn White got out to confront the people in the other car. Witnesses with White told police he got into a scuffle with the suspects before one shot him in both legs.

The suspect and victim knew each other, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects drove away on Tobacco Road.

Emergency workers took White to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is active, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

