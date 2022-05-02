Man who shot brother at Oaklawn home tried to kill him on purpose, complaint alleges

A 62-year-old man accused of shooting his younger brother in the backyard of their Oaklawn neighborhood home last week has been charged with trying to kill him on purpose.

Phoukhong Khamvongsa of Wichita is facing one count of attempted first-degree premeditated murder in the April 25 shooting, Sedgwick County District Court records show. He made a first appearance in court on the charge Friday.

A complaint filed by prosecutors says when Khamvongsa shot his 55-year-old brother in the back and abdomen, he intended to kill him. The brother lives with Khamvongsa at the home where he was shot, in the 4500 block of South Meadowview, near 47th South and K-15, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said last week.

The brother suffered critical injuries but survived. Authorities have not said exactly what motivated the shooting.

Khamvongsa’s next court hearing is scheduled for May 9. He remained in the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday in lieu of $500,000 bond.