Man shot in Butler overnight

A man was taken to a Pittsburgh trauma center after he was shot in Butler overnight.

According to the Butler City Police Department, the shooting happened in the 400 block of West New Castle Street at around 2:23 a.m.

Neighbors told police they heard yelling and a single shot fired.

The 43-year-old victim was found shot in the shoulder, police said. He was taken to a Pittsburgh trauma center in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Butler City Police request any witnesses or anyone with further information to contact Lt. Detective Rensel at 724-287-7743 X213 or visit the website www.butlercitypd.org for further contact information.

