Man shot in butt didn’t notice bullet wound until hours later, Baltimore police say

A Baltimore man unknowingly spent three hours with a bullet in his butt, police say.

Police responded to reports of gunshots in a neighborhood on Baltimore’s south side, according to a news release on March 1.

Police said when they arrived at the scene at little after 1 a.m., they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

The man told police he had been in the area when he heard gunshots around 10 p.m. However, he had not realized that he had been shot for three hours.

Medics arrived and took the man to a local hospital to be treated, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

