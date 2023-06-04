Worker shot in the butt at Queens restaurant is second violent attack at eatery in a week: Video

A gunman blasted a worker in the buttocks at a Queens Bangladeshi restaurant on Saturday afternoon in what the owner said was the second violent attack at the establishment in the past week.

The 35-year-old cashier was behind the register at Boishakhi Restaurant on 36th Ave. near 30th St. in Astoria when the shooting started at about 3:35 p.m., cops said.

In surveillance video obtained by the Daily News, the gunman, sporting a red hoodie and a black ski mask, stormed up to the counter inside the eatery before pulling what appears to be a handgun from a bag draped around his shoulder.

“I went to the kitchen for just one minute and I heard three shots,” said the 42-year-old owner, who runs the place with her husband.

The dramatic video shows the gunman appear to open fire, shattering glass covering the counter as customers, including a young boy, scramble to run outside.

“Two [bullets] hit Sabbir. He was shot in the waist,” the owner said. “We wonder if he’ll be able to walk again.”

Police said the worker was struck once in the buttocks.

Medics rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was listed in stable condition.

The suspect ran off and there have been no arrests.

A police source said the shooting appeared to be a targeted attack..

“This is the second incident at the same place with the same guy,” the restaurant owner said. “He hit another customer with a baseball bat. He cracked his head open.”

Surveillance footage of the Wednesday night attack shows a masked suspect barge into the restaurant and swing a red bat at a man sitting at a table inside, striking him in the hand. A third man then lunges at the suspect and a struggle ensues before quickly going out of the frame.

Fifteen seconds later the masked man reappears and swings his bat at a glass display, shattering it on his way out the door.

An NYPD spokesman could not confirm the Wednesday attack.

The man wounded Saturday is a Bangladeshi immigrant who has worked at the eatery since it opened nine years ago, according to the owner.

“He’s very respected. Very reliable. Very kind,” the woman said of the victim. “When the customers come in he tries to help. Even if the customer doesn’t have two dollars he tries to give them food. He won’t turn away people.”

The worker sends the money he earns to his family back in Bangladesh, she added.

The shooting investigation remained ongoing Saturday night.