Man shot, bystander struck by stray bullet in southwest Atlanta, police say
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting in southwest Atlanta.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. officers received reports of a person shot at the intersection of Central Avenue SW and SW.
When officers arrived, they found a man and woman who had both been shot. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
Authorities said the woman was an innocent bystander who was struck by a stray bullet during the gunfire.
No further information has been released regarding the shooting.
No one has been taken into custody.
The investigation remains ongoing.
