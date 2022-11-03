Man shot in cab of his semi-truck near Andrew Jackson HS stadium, Jacksonville police say

A man was undergoing surgery early today following a shooting near Andrew Jackson High School stadium on N. Main Street.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a man in his late 20s had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body shortly after midnight.

A witness told officers than an unknown man entered the cab of the victim’s semi-truck and an altercation ensued. During the altercation, the suspect discharged a firearm striking the victim before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The Violent Crime Unit and Crime Scene Unit were on scene conducting this investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS or the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500.