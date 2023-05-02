Man shot by Canandaigua police identified

CANANDAIGUA, NY − New York State Police have released the name of the man shot by Canandaigua police on Monday afternoon.

Thomas D. Johnson, 34, of Canandaigua, was shot after State Police said in a press release that he pointed what investigators later determined was an Airsoft pistol at the officer.

Johnson, who was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, was listed in stable condition Tuesday afternoon, State Police said.

Johnson is charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. He is scheduled to appear in Canandaigua City Court on May 17.

Canandaigua officers at 1:29 p.m. Monday responded to a report of a suspicious person at the 7-Eleven, 484 S. Main St., where they encountered Johnson.

During initial attempts to interview him, Johnson displayed what appeared to be a handgun from his front jacket pocket, State Police said.

Officers gave several verbal commands for Johnson to show his hands, but he ignored them and began walking toward South Main Street. Responding officers made multiple attempts to discharge their tasers without effect, State Police said.

No officers were injured during the incident, state police said.

The shooting comes two months after Canandaigua police shot and killed Brandon Zurkan, of Warren, Pennsylvania following an encounter between Zurkan and police.

An investigation into the latest incident is being handled by the state police, the Ontario County District Attorney’s office, The New York State Attorney General’s Office, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and the Canandaigua Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Thomas Johnson identified as man shot by Canandaigua NY police