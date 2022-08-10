Man shot at Canton car dealership, police say
Canton police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a Canton car dealership.
The shooting happened Wednesday at a car dealership on Liberty Boulevard just after 1 p.m.
The shooting happened Wednesday at a car dealership on Liberty Boulevard just after 1 p.m.
Officers responded to a call about a person shot in a car.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer at the scene saw crime scene tape strung up outside the dealership’s showroom.
The man was transported to a hospital. His identity and condition have not been released.
Authorities have arrested a person of interest, but have not released that person’s identity.
Officials say there is no active threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
