Man shot at Canton car dealership, police say

Canton police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a Canton car dealership.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened Wednesday at a car dealership on Liberty Boulevard just after 1 p.m.

We have a reporter and a photographer at the scene working to gather more details, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Officers responded to a call about a person shot in a car.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer at the scene saw crime scene tape strung up outside the dealership’s showroom.

The man was transported to a hospital. His identity and condition have not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities have arrested a person of interest, but have not released that person’s identity.

Officials say there is no active threat to the public.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The investigation is ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS:



