Man shot in road rage incident on I-85 after angry driver followed him for miles, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on a major interstate Friday morning,

Atlanta police responded to a shooting call on Interstate 85 near Georgia 400 before 3 a.m.

Police told Channel 2 Action News on the scene that one man was shot. The victim’s identity and condition have not been released.

Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway spotted a car on the shoulder of the highway with at least six bullet holes. One of the bullets shattered the driver’s side window.

Police told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that the victim believes he may have cut off the shooter while he was getting onto the highway in College Park. Police said they don’t believe the victim knew the shooter.

Police said the shooter followed the driver for miles before firing at him.

Details are limited on what led up to the shooting. Channel 2 has reached out to Atlanta police to confirm the victim’s condition.

