Man shot in car following dispute

Jun. 28—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A Thomasville man was shot after a dispute and later was found along a roadway by passing motorists, and a woman and her son have been arrested.

The man, whose name wasn't released, was being treated at an area hospital and was in stable condition Monday, the sheriff's office said Monday.

Investigators say that Elva Hughes Skipper, 65, of Archdale and Steven Craig Skipper, 44, of Denver, Colorado, went to the man's home on Stonehenge Road about 10:40 p.m. to confront him about the possible theft of items from Steven Skipper. As the man drove his vehicle down his driveway, he was shot.

The man drove to the intersection of Fuller Mill and Green Tree roads, where he stopped, opened the vehicle door and fell to the ground. Passing motorists stopped to assist him and called 911.

While assistance was being given to the man, the Skippers drove up, and Steven Skipper assaulted the man there, according to the sheriff's office.

Elva Skipper was charged with felony attempted murder and felony conspiracy to commit murder. Bond was set at $2 million secured.

Steven Skipper was charged with felony conspiracy to commit murder and misdemeanor assault and battery. Bond was set at $1 million secured.

Both were being held Monday at the Randolph County Detention Center in Asheboro.