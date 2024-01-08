Man shot in car parked on Harlem street

A man was shot as he sat in a parked car in Manhattan on Sunday, according to police.

Cops were called to W. 135th St. near Broadway in Harlem around 6:20 p.m.

When they arrived, they discovered a 39-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a gray Honda Civic with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Medics rushed him to Mount Sinai Morningside, but he could not be saved.

His name was not immediately released as police worked to track down his family.

There were no arrests.