Man shot, carjacked in Gastonia

A man was shot, robbed and kidnapped while leaving his jewelry store in Gastonia Wednesday evening, according to the Belmont Police Department.

The 28-year-old man sought help after the robbers brought him back to his home in Belmont, according to a police press release.

He told police that he was shot and robbed by four men wearing ski masks at his jewelry store on South New Hope Road about 7 p.m. The men stole his vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, but brought him to his home and left him there.

He was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he was treated for a single gunshot wound to the back.

The robbers abandoned his Tahoe on a dead end road in Belmont, according to police.

Police believe the robbers left the area sometime thereafter.

