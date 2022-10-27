Man shot after carjacking, police say

A carjacking left a man critically injured Thursday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the carjacking happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Getwell Road and Rhodes Avenue.

Two men shot another man during the carjacking and took off in his black Infiniti with the Tennessee tag BKQ-0728, police said.

A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot during a carjacking at the intersection of Getwell Road and Rhodes Avenue on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Memphis Police said.

When FOX13 made the scene, Memphis Police were investigating the shooting at a crash at the Getwell and Rhodes intersection.

The man who was shot was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: