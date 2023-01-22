Man shot by New Castle County Police, another taken into custody early Sunday

New Castle County Police said officers shot a man after responding to a report of a home invasion in Manor Park early Sunday.

According to police, the department received a report of home invasion on the unit block of W. Minuit Drive in Manor Park around 1:50 a.m. Sunday.

After arriving, police said as officers approached a residence, they encountered individuals displaying firearms. The officers directed them to obey their orders, police said, but the suspects did not cooperate.

Police did not specify which commands were given or how the party failed to comply.

The officers fired their weapons, hitting one man, police said. The man was taken to Christiana Medical Center and is currently listed in stable condition. The other suspect was detained and taken to the New Castle County Police headquarters.

Police have not released the names of the suspects or the officers involved.

Three officers have been placed on administrative leave while the police Criminal Investigations Unit and the Delaware Department of Justice — Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust investigate this incident.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Justin Breslin or Detective Eric Christopher of the Criminal Investigations Unit at (302) 395-8110 or by email at Justin.Breslin@newcastlede.gov or Eric.Christopher@newcastlede.gov.

