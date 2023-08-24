Man shot in Cedar Park Apartments, suspect still on the loose

Lake City Police responded to a person shot at 379 Northwest Bascom Norris Drive.

When officers arrived they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was awake and talking but was not able to say who shot him.

The man was transported to the hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

The crime scene was processed by Investigators from the Lake City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone having information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 and speak with Investigator Sapp.

