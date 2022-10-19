Man shot in Central Florida used Amazon truck to escape: report

A man shot in Central Florida used an Amazon truck to escape the scene.

Brevard County deputies responded to a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Cocoa just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, WESH reported.

Deputies said they suspected the man was shot not far from the gas station, then ran and jumped into the Amazon truck parked on another street.

The Amazon worker saw the man was hurt and told him to drive away from the area, WESH reported.

Read the full report on wesh.com.