Man shot at a central Fresno motel parking lot. Two suspects fled in a vehicle

A man staying at a central Fresno motel was shot after a disturbance Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Blackstone Avenue at the Economy Inn, Fresno Police Lt. Ignacio Ruiz said.

Officers arrived and found a man in his early 20s who had been shot in the upper torso in the motel parking lot. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is listed in critical condition, Ruiz said.

“What we were able to find out is there was a disturbance that took place in the parking lot,” Ruiz said. “This does appear to be gang motivated. This was not a random shooting. This was an intended target.”

Detectives are investigating the shooting and canvassing for any evidence.

Ruiz said the man may have been shot more than once, but “we’re still trying to ascertain that from speaking to the medical professionals.”

Police are looking for two suspects that left the shooting in an unknown vehicle. Shell casings were found in the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.