Man shot in Central Point Sunday in stable condition

Dec. 20—A man who was shot in Central Point Sunday night is in stable condition at a hospital, and police are continuing to investigate the case, according to a news release Tuesday morning from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred at about 11:22 p.m. near the intersection of Foley Lane and Old Stage Road, the release said.

No further information about the shooting was available, police said.

"All parties are cooperating with the investigation," according to the release.