Man shot in the chest with arrow in Honolulu Chinatown

An attempted murder investigation is underway after a man was shot in the chest with an arrow in Honolulu’s Chinatown in Hawaii.

A man in his 50s was reportedly shot in the chest “with some kind of arrow” at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday on North Hotel Street, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The victim was treated at the scene before he was transported to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made, as of press time. Details and the motive behind what led to the incident have not been released.

The incident reportedly occurred 10 days after a stabbing took place in broad daylight around the same area.

The city’s police department and prosecutor are working on improving initiatives such as the Weed and Seed Program, which aims to control violent crime and focus on neighborhood revitalization efforts. However, some residents and business owners have expressed concern and frustration over the recent crimes in Chinatown.

Last week, a man was charged for threatening a 70-year-old man with a knife in the 100 block of North Nimitz Highway on Aug. 9.

On Aug. 19, a 24-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head while sitting at a bus stop near the corner of Hotel Street and River Street in Chinatown.

