Man shot in the chest with a crossbow, Atlanta police say

Police are searching for a man they say pulled out a crossbow and shot a man in the chest on Saturday night.

Atlanta police say they were called to a house on Rockwood Avenue where they found a man who had been shot in the chest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say the victim was at a different location on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. NW when another man got out of a gold minivan armed with a crossbow.

Police say the suspect shot the victim in the chest, but it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim was not cooperative with officers on the scene.

Officers have not released any details on possible suspects or motives.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is suspected to survive his injuries.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: