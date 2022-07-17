Man shot in the chest with a crossbow, Atlanta police say
Police are searching for a man they say pulled out a crossbow and shot a man in the chest on Saturday night.
Atlanta police say they were called to a house on Rockwood Avenue where they found a man who had been shot in the chest.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators say the victim was at a different location on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. NW when another man got out of a gold minivan armed with a crossbow.
Police say the suspect shot the victim in the chest, but it is unclear what led up to the shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
Kidnapping at metro Atlanta Walmart leads to 2 suspects being arrested hours away, police say
2 suspects on the run after teenage boy shot, killed outside Pike County home
2 adults dead, 3 kids hurt after crash with tractor-trailer in north Georgia
The victim was not cooperative with officers on the scene.
Officers have not released any details on possible suspects or motives.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is suspected to survive his injuries.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: