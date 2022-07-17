Man shot in chest with crossbow outside Georgia convenience store, police say

A man was shot in the chest with a crossbow outside a Georgia convenience store, police said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, officers responded to a call on Rockwood Avenue in Atlanta and found a man who “appeared to have sustained a laceration to his chest,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a news release.

The man had been shot with a bow and arrow at a convenience store on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, less than a mile away, police said. He was standing in front of the store when someone arrived in a gold minivan, got out with a crossbow and shot him in the chest.

He was “alert, conscious and breathing” when taken to a hospital and was in stable condition as of July 16.

Police said he was uncooperative as officers tried to further investigate.

“Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the location and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” police said. “The investigation continues.”

No other information had been released as of Sunday, July 17.

