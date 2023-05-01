A man was shot in the chest in a downtown Burlington apartment Saturday. What to know.

A man in his 40s was shot in Burlington around noon Saturday.

He was found near Manhattan Pizza and Pub on the southwest corner of Church and Main Street with a gunshot wound in his chest, but police believe the shooting happened in an apartment building close to where he was found.

Burlington Police officers and a Vermont State Police trooper responded to the 911 call at 11:47 a.m., according to an email from Acting Chief Jon Murad of the Burlington Police Department.

Emergency personnel transported the man to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Police have not released information on the victim's condition.

The shooting was the second gun incident of the year, according to Murad.

This story will be updated.

