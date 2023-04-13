Man shot in chest dropped off at Federal Way emergency clinic

Federal Way police are investigating what led up to a Wednesday night shooting and where it happened.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to MultiCare Emergency on Pacific Highway South at South Dash Point Road after a man with a gunshot wound was dropped off there.

The victim, who is believed to be his 20s, had a life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. His condition is not known.

Because the victim was dropped off, investigators have no information about what happened or where the shooting occurred.



