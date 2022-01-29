Man shot in chest during Weatherford home burglary, police say

Two people were injured, including one with a gunshot wound to the chest, after a burglary attempt early Saturday morning, Weatherford police said.

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. near the 1400 block of Shadow Run Dr. Officers were dispatched to the area on a report of a burglary with shots fired.

“Upon arriving on scene, officers found one victim at the residence who had sustained a gunshot to his chest,” police said. “The victim was transported by LifeCare to a hospital in Fort Worth where he is in a stable condition.”

A witness was able to identify a known suspect, the police department said. Weatherford police brought in the Fort Worth Police Department to help with the investigation.

Fort Worth police officers were able to locate the suspect involved in the burglary at a local hospital, “where he was receiving care for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound sustained during this incident,” police said.

“The suspect is currently under guard as the investigation continues,” police added, including that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.