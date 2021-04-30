Man shot in the chest in Hamilton, police investigating

Apr. 30—A man was shot Thursday night in Hamilton before driving into Fairfield Twp., where police responded, according to Hamilton police Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

Treveon Olden, 19, of Wildbranch Road in Fairfield Twp., was shot in the chest about 10 p.m. while in the area of Pebble Brook Lane, according to police.

"Hamilton officers were dispatched to assist Fairfield Twp. with a shooting, and they found out the victim was actually shot in the city (of Hamilton)," Burkhardt said.

Olden was shot while in the vehicle and suspect fled on foot. Olden was transported to a Cincinnati hospital. Detectives are investigating.