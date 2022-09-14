Man shot in the chest inside garage in Homewood

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 7200 block of Bennett Street around 10:25 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man in a garage who had been shot. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police told Channel 11 that witnesses saw two males wearing hoodies running from the scene.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

Man shot around 10:30am on Felicia Way in Homewood. Two men seen running away, wearing hoodies. That’s the only suspect description we have. Pgh Police still on scene. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/Z8UXK9aaEC — Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) September 14, 2022

Police are investigating in Homewood after a male was shot in the chest. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/2p2uWB5gvs — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) September 14, 2022





