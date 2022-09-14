Man shot in the chest inside garage in Homewood

WPXI.com News Staff
Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 7200 block of Bennett Street around 10:25 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man in a garage who had been shot. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police told Channel 11 that witnesses saw two males wearing hoodies running from the scene.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

