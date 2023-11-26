Man shot in chest in Lakeside: SDSO
There is a heavy police presence in Lakeside Saturday night after a man was shot in the chest. STORY: https://fox5sandiego.com/news/local-news/man-shot-in-chest-in-lakeside-sdso/
There is a heavy police presence in Lakeside Saturday night after a man was shot in the chest. STORY: https://fox5sandiego.com/news/local-news/man-shot-in-chest-in-lakeside-sdso/
Rivalry weekend is in the books. It didn't lack for drama either.
FC Cincinnati's 94th-minute winner against the Philadelphia Union sure looked to be offside. Here's why it wasn't disallowed by VAR.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
In the end, Michigan didn't need Jim Harbaugh on the sideline to beat Ohio State again. It had Moore, and that was more than enough.
Johnson also argued with Mike Tomlin during the game.
The team is holding out hope that Andrews will return in the postseason.
Michigan State has found its new head football coach.
Kick off your holiday shopping with a Ninja blender for 50% off, a Shark steam mop at a $50 discount, Apple AirPods for $60 off and more.
After the injury, teammate Jevon Holland blamed New York's turf.
You went wild for random doodads like splatter screens, but you also shelled out for iconic gems like AirPods and Dyson vacs.
Grab an amazing deal on denim that'll make you look — and feel — terrific.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan game this week, plus the rest of the Week 13 college football schedule.
It's rivalry week, and we didn't have to wait until Saturday to see crucial matchups with conference title implications.
Not surprisingly, Tim Boyle didn't turn around the Jets offense.
'Road to Le Mans' recaps Michael Fassbender's journey to this year's race. A lot of highs and lows in Hollywood actor's eight-year racing spree.
Paris aims to drive large sports utility vehicles (SUVs) out of its center by hiking parking fees for heavy cars in the French capital, and it plans a citizens' vote on the proposal early next year.
The star said it kept her 'toasty warm' on set. Don't brave winter without it!
A 1970 Lincoln Continental Mark III personal luxury coupe, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
Unlike past years, Black Friday 2023 has major deals on men's shoes. Get best-selling boots, sneakers, dress shoes and more for cheaper before the weekend ends.
Amazon Prime Video is set to debut the first-ever Black Friday NFL game — the latest blow to traditional television.