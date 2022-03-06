Man shot in chest on Main Street during Daytona Bike Week

A man was shot early Sunday on Main Street, the center of Bike Week, after a fight and an attempted robbery, Daytona Beach Police said.

The identities of the shooter and the victim have not been released. The victim, who was shot in the chest, is in stable condition at Halifax Health Medical Center, said Daytona Beach Police spokesman Messod Bendayan.

The shooting was reported on South Fern Lane between Main and Harvey streets at 12:19 a.m., police said.

More: Daytona Bike Week 2022 crowds cruise Main Street ahead of the event's official opening day

More: 6 riders killed in crashes during Daytona's 80th Bike Week, multiple trauma cases reported

Preliminary investigations revealed that two men got into a physical altercation at Cruisin’ Café on the corner of Main and Atlantic avenues just before the shooting occurred, police said.

Investigators believe one of the men sucker-punched the other during the fight.

As the victim of the punch was leaving with a friend, the man who hit him approached them in a parking lot off Fern Lane with a gun in an attempt to rob them, Bendayan said.

That’s when the man's friend, who was also armed with a gun, pulled out his weapon and fired, shooting the attacker in the chest, Bendayan said.

The would-be robber was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, Bendayan said.

The Daytona Beach Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating and charges are pending.

Detectives continue to talk to the men involved as well as search for potential witnesses. The shooter was detained and is cooperating with police, Bendayan said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man suffers chest wound in Daytona Bike Week shooting on Main Street