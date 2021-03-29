Man shot in the chest in Millvale

Mar. 29—A man was in critical condition Sunday afternoon after being shot in the chest in Millvale, officials said.

Emergency dispatchers received an alert of a shooting near North and Lincoln avenues about 2:30 p.m., Allegheny County Police said.

Police arrived at the 300 block of North Avenue to find a 36-year-old man who had been shot in his chest. Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital.

The injured person was not identified.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.

Authorities asked anyone with relevant information to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477 (1-833-ALL-TIPS). Callers can remain anonymous.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@triblive.com or via Twitter .