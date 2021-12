Dec. 28—St. Paul police are investigating the city's 36th homicide of the year.

According to the department, a man was shot in the chest just before 10 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Rice Street.

He was transported to Regions Hospital and died several hours later.

No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting should call 651-266-5650.