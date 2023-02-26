Man shot in chest after possible gang-related fight in Fort Worth Sunday

One person is in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Fort Worth early Sunday morning after a fight escalated to gunshots. The incident could be related to gang activity, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 3 a.m. Sunday to the 2100 block of Grayson Avenue after police received calls about a large group of people actively fighting, police said. While they were en route, the officers were updated that the fight had escalated, and shots were fired. The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded to the scene.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest when officers arrived, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police. A large group of suspects were in the area, but fled before officers arrived.

Police said officers found suspects in a nearby home and, after several attempts to persuade the suspects to exit the home, two came out and were arrested without incident.

Police said the gang unit will be following up and continuing the ongoing investigation.