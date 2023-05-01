Man shot by Christian County deputy near courthouse was a former Colorado deputy

A News-Leader file photo of a Christian County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

The man shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy near the Christian County Courthouse in Ozark on Friday afternoon had a background in law enforcement.

Travis L. Bullington, 52, was a former Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputy in Colorado, according to law enforcement records that noted he and his family moved to Sparta in the early 2000s.

According to the Christian County Sheriff's Office, deputies intervened about 4 p.m. Friday when they said they witnessed a physical altercation between Bullington and a young woman at the Ozark Square near the courthouse. Bullington is accused of then shooting the woman before a deputy shot Bullington, who later died at the hospital.

The woman, who deputies did not name, was listed in critical condition on Friday.

A 17-month old child was also involved in the incident and was not injured. The child has been placed in a safe home, according to the sheriff's office, with the help of the Missouri Children's Division.

Bullington appears to have attended a third-party custody hearing on Friday at the Christian County Courthouse, according to court records, which indicate he and his wife were involved in a case against the mother of his deceased son's child.

