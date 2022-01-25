Man shot in city’s West End, Hartford police say

A man was wounded in a shooting in Hartford’s West End late Monday, police said.

The gunfire near 5 Fales St. led to a ShotSpotter alert shortly before 11:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds, police said.

He was taken to the hospital and detectives were called to the scene. His condition wasn’t clear Tuesday morning.

The Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating, and police said the investigation is “active and ongoing.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line, 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

The nonfatal shooting is at least the city’s fifth this year. Hartford had 163 gunshot survivors in 2021, which was well below the number of 225 for 2020.

Police plan to use a new, $500,000 grant to add staff to investigate nonfatal shootings.

The capital city has had one homicide in 2022. Kendall Fair, 22, of West Hartford died after the Jan. 18th shooting on Mather Street. The deadly gunfire followed another shooting on Albany Avenue that its victim survived, police said. Police suspect the shootings, which happened minutes apart, are connected.

Last year’s homicide rate of 35 was 40% higher than 2020′s, police statistics show.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.