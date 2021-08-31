Man shot in Clairton

Aug. 31—A man was found shot Monday night in Clairton and the Allegheny County Police are seeking a suspect.

Police said the victim, who was not identified, was found shot in the groin in the 400 block of Farnsworth Avenue. Police were notified of the shooting at about 7:50 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

County police were called in assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .