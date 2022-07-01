Man denied entry at Clevelander on South Beach, repeatedly shot employee, sources say

An employee at the Clevelander South Beach hotel was shot several times Thursday night by a man who had been denied entry into the popular bar and restaurant, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Police took the suspected shooter into custody but he had not been officially charged by mid-morning Friday. Police were keeping a lid on the condition of the shooting victim, who had not been identified.

According to the sources, the shooter was denied entry at first near the pool area, then again as he tried to enter through the lobby to the hotel at 1020 Ocean Dr. When confronted by the employee, he shot him several times. A law enforcement source said a weapon was recovered.

Officially, Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said officers found the man with gunshot wounds at the Ocean Drive hot spot at 12:30 a.m. Medics took him to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Rodriguez did not immediately respond to questions about his condition, but WSVN reported that he died en route to the hospital.

Rodriquez said that “moments after the shooting,” police detained a suspect and also found a gun.

Police don’t believe the shooting was related to another fatal shooting at 3 a.m. Thursday, when a man was found shot to death inside a car near the intersection of Collins Avenue and 14th Street.

This breaking news story will be updated.