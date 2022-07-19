Man shot by Clovis police was suicidal, chief says. No mental health clinician called in

A man shot last week by Clovis police officers was looking for “gunpowder therapy,” Chief Curt Fleming said Tuesday.

In an encounter that began nine hours earlier during a domestic disturbance call with 48-year-old Paul Morrison, whom police say was suicidal, officers did not call in a mental health clinician, Fleming confirmed.

He said officers are equipped with mental health training.

The shooting took place about 10 p.m. July 12 in front of a home near El Paso and North Burl avenues, near Nees and Armstrong, after police received a call about a possible armed person, according to police.

Morrison was taken to an area hospital and was in stable condition.

The two officers, who fired 30 shots between them, remain on paid leave.

This story will be updated.

