Man shot by Cobb police while fleeing child trafficking investigation

Aleks Gilbert, Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
·1 min read
In this article:
Nov. 4—A Cobb police officer shot an armed man while investigating a child trafficking case at a Smyrna hotel Tuesday night.

The man, Atwon White, 29, of Williamson, was critically injured but is expected to survive, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

As with all shootings involving Cobb police, the GBI has been asked to investigate.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children unit of the Cobb police department went at 7 p.m. Tuesday to the Red Roof Inn at 1190 Winchester Parkway.

When they knocked on the door of a room at the hotel, a "young female" answered, according to the GBI. Inside, they found two young females and White, who pointed a handgun at the officers and fled into the parking lot, according to the GBI.

In the parking lot, White again pointed his gun at an officer, according to the GBI; the officer shot White once with his rifle.

White was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment, according to the GBI, which added that no officers were injured during the confrontation. It was unclear Wednesday afternoon whether White had been charged with any crimes.

"The two females were successfully rescued and are being assisted via ICAC resources by CCPD," the GBI said. "CCPD will also continue to conduct the trafficking investigation."

When the GBI completes its investigation, it will turn its findings over to the Cobb District Attorney.

