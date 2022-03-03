Man shot at Collinsville officers before he was fatally shot, state police say

A 45-year-old East Carondelet man fired shots at Collinsville Police officers before they returned fire and fatally shot him on Wednesday night, Illinois State Police said Thursday.

Police identified the man who died as Kevin C. Steinhauer.

Collinsville officers were called to the 100 block of Arnold Street at about 8:36 p.m. Wednesday for a reported home invasion, Illinois State Police said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they saw Steinhauer inside the residence with a firearm.

“Reportedly, after repeated orders from the officers to drop the weapon, Steinhauer opened the door and fired at the officers,” the release stated. “Officers returned fire and struck Steinhauer. Officers attempted to render aid, however Steinhauer succumbed to his injuries at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.”

The names of the officers involved were not released.

The Collinsville Police Department asked state police to investigate the shooting. State police said the investigation is continuing and no other details about the shooting were released.