Man shot by Columbus police Wednesday night after hitting officer with 'potential weapon'

A man remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by a Columbus police officer late Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting occurred after the man struck an officer "in the face with a potential weapon in his hand."

The shooting happened after police had been called around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday to an apartment building on the 1600 block of Sullivant Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood. The initial call was for a man who seemed to be having a mental health crisis and had assaulted two people, police said.

After speaking with people at the scene, officers determined the man had to be placed under arrest because of allegations of domestic violence, Sgt. Joseph Albert said in a release. Officers tried to speak to the man, who was inside an apartment with several other people, but the man refused to come outside.

Albert said officers tried to speak with the man and ask him to come outside for several minutes before officers kicked the door open "in an attempt to take the male into custody and protect the individuals inside."

The officers began to enter the apartment and the "male assaulted an officer by striking him in the face with a potential weapon in his hand," Albert said.

One officer on the scene fired multiple shots, Albert said. The man was struck at least one time. He was taken into custody and provided medical aid until paramedics arrived, Albert said.

The man was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and remains in critical condition.

Police have not identified the man or what the "potential weapon" was that was used. The officer involved has also not been identified.

As is Columbus policy, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation into the shooting. The officer who fired will be placed on paid leave, per division policy.

The Dispatch has requested body camera footage of the shooting from Columbus police.

