Man shot in confrontation with federal drug agents in Garden City
Feb. 25—GARDEN CITY — Federal drug agents shot a man during a raid in Garden City on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said the shooting took place about 5:10 p.m., while the agency was "assisting" in a Garden City Police Department investigation.
The man was shot during a confrontation with police at a home on the 32600 block of Pardo, which is south of Ford Road and east of Venoy. Medics took him to Beaumont hospital in Dearborn. Police did not give his age or condition.
Garden City police referred only to the DEA statement, and the DEA would not expand on its statement.
Officers from several departments surrounded the house Wednesday evening after the initial shooting and into the night.
Around 8:30 p.m., what appeared to be an armored vehicle shined a spotlight on the house, and police could be heard addressing someone through a megaphone at the house on Pardo near Cadillac.
Squad cars blocked off multiple intersections near the scene. A western Wayne County armored vehicle also was on the scene. The area began to clear after midnight, according to a Fox 2 report.
Bystanders had gathered in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant, Great China Garden off Ford Road. Among them was Marion Wint, who came with her son and grandson after learning about the incident online.
The Garden City resident said she hoped for a peaceful resolution.
"It's very surprising," she said. "I've never seen anything like this before. I only see this on TV. I just can't believe it."
In addition to Livonia, police were helped by officers from Westland and Dearborn Heights as they set up a perimeter around the neighborhood.
Staff Writer James David Dickson contributed.