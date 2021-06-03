Man shot after confrontation on Route 20
A man was shot after a confrontation after a confrontation on a highway in Worcester.
A man shot while driving in Lowell was able to pull into a gas station for help.
Worcester police are asking for help identifying someone in a photo after a 77-year-old was shot and a 70-year-old was struck with a rock during a confrontation Wednesday evening.
Kopernik International has beaten the majority of its peers over the past five years. Manager David Iben continues to find value in stocks many investors avoid.
The couple bought the house in 2011.
LONDON (Reuters) -As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict's bloodiest chapter in years played out last month, the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund said it was dropping two Israeli companies from its investment portfolio on humanitarian grounds. A Shapir spokesman said the investment had been about $1 million, adding there was no Israeli company that did not "operate in or gain from" the West Bank territories.
Democrats’ silence with respect to the crisis in Colombia has been so pervasive that its meaning is too obvious to ignore. Mothers, fathers and children are enduring the lead-up civil war, but and all I’ve heard from Democratic leaders and staffers are media sound bites condemning Colombia for human rights violations, or rhetoric calling for retribution targeted at Ivan Duque and Alvaro Uribe for their support for Donald Trump.
China needs to create an image of a “trustworthy, lovable and respectable” China by improving its communication style, Chinese president Xi Jinping has said. Beijing has caused consternation in various countries in recent years for its strong brand of "wolf warrior" diplomacy, whereby Chinese diplomats are confrontational in defending China’s interests abroad. Signalling a possible shift away from this strategy, Mr Xi said that China needs to improve the way it communicates to a global audience.
The limited-edition collection drops Thursday — but likely won't last long.
A photo of the assignment, which was written from Adolf Hitler's perspective and said, "I was very popular and many people followed me," was shared online.
The Bruins could have a top-six forward return to the lineup for Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series versus the New York Islanders on Thursday night.
My husband and I have a list of financial goals we're hoping to achieve. For the past number of years, for example, we've first set money aside for retirement, then padded our kids' college fund, and only then have we taken our extra money and put it into an account earmarked for a second-home purchase.
There's officially a premiere date, so get your calendars ready!
On her new podcast "Reasonably Shady," Gizelle Bryant opened up about her ex, Jamal Bryant, sharing even more about their divorce.
If more people called their cable providers to condemn Fox News, the network would have less power to continue spreading misinformation and hate.
Roberto Guevarra, 36, and Roberto Murillo, 60, of Huntington Station launched a canoe from Makamah Beach in Fort Salonga around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Hulu’s upcoming ‘Pam and Tommy’ series truly has incredible costuming.
The Fixer Upper star strength trains and eats veggies from her garden.
Former White House counsel is a crucial witness in House probe into Trump’s alleged obstruction of justice
Grounds of Washington Monument required repairs in aftermath of ‘Trump 2020’ show
Jasmine Hartin, the daughter-in-law of Tory grandee Lord Ashcroft, was remanded in custody until next week