Man shot after confrontation on Route 20

China needs to create an image of a “trustworthy, lovable and respectable” China by improving its communication style, Chinese president Xi Jinping has said. Beijing has caused consternation in various countries in recent years for its strong brand of "wolf warrior" diplomacy, whereby Chinese diplomats are confrontational in defending China’s interests abroad. Signalling a possible shift away from this strategy, Mr Xi said that China needs to improve the way it communicates to a global audience.