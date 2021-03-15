Man shot in Coon Rapids neighborhood during encounter with police
Gunfire wounded a man during a police encounter Monday afternoon in Coon Rapids, authorities said.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said its agents and crime scene personnel were en route to the scene, but the agency declined to say anything more, including whose gunfire struck the man and the latest information on his condition.
The shooting occurred about 4:45 p.m. in a residential neighborhood to the southeast of the intersection of Hanson Boulevard and Main Street, according to emergency dispatch audio.
A caller at the 12300 block of Eagle Circle NW. said her son was not supposed to be at the home and had a gun in his waistband, the dispatch audio disclosed.
The man, in his mid-20s, was having a mental health crisis and refusing to comply with orders from police, the audio continued.
Police first fired less-lethal rounds, the audio revealed.
After being shot by gunfire, the man was taken to a nearby hospital, the audio added.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482