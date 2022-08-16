Man shot at Corpus Christi P.F. Chang's dies from injuries

The man shot at P.F. Chang's at La Palmera mall last week has died from his injuries.

The man was taken to a hospital outside of the city limits for treatment after he was shot, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the man as 34-year-old Travis Boring.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, officers responded to a shooting at the mall restaurant where a disturbance between two people escalated to a shooting. The mall later stated that the disturbance involved two P.F. Chang's employees and took place inside of the restaurant.

Later that afternoon, police arrested 42-year-old Anthony Carrington. Police believe Carrington was also involved in a shooting that occured 30 minutes earlier at a home near Elizabeth Street and Brownlee Boulevard, where a 39-year-old man was shot and ran to a nearby store for help. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and his identity was not released.

Carrington is also accused of robbing a bank with a weapon at the 5100 block of South Padre Island after fleeing from the mall. He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated robbery.

